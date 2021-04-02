Kelowna artist receives $10k for podcast series

The podcast will explore artistry, parenthood, and the ups and downs of both

Lady Dia, pictured with her son Glory, is a Kelowna artist. She recently received $10,000 in funding for her podcast MoM:ents. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

A Kelowna artist’s dream to pursue podcasting is coming to life.

Lady Dia is one of 16 recipients of a $10,000 Telus Storyhive grant, the competition’s first-ever round of podcast funding.

Dia’s podcast titled MoM:ents focuses on Okanagan-based mothers and creators and how they balance caring for their children while pursuing their dreams.

She hopes the interviews will provide encouragement not just for her but for other people as well.

“It’s going to encourage me to keep on going and get some tips, and it’ll also encourage people who don’t have kids,” she said.

“It’s not to say don’t have kids, but just to let you know what you’re getting into, especially if you’re doing other things.

“But it’s also for people to feel safe and protected and to foster a sense of support for mothers and create an encouraging environment for our children.”

Dia said she’ll talk to mothers about what they’re doing, how they’re doing it and the ups and downs of caring for a child while trying to create art with the limited time parents have.

She already has a solid roster of local moms she will interview for the podcast and a song for each individual that she wrote.

“I’ve tailored a song for every interview… and I have a song that I think will bring out the topic and the emotion that suits the conversation, and we’ll go from there.”

“Music will be interwoven throughout the conversation because stories aren’t always straightforward. They’re complex and dynamic, and you don’t just start from the beginning.”

Dia said her podcast’s goal, besides shedding light on the struggles and the victories of parenthood, is to help spotlight artists and the work they do.

“People shine brighter when they’re shining together, so this opportunity, I’m really happy because it lets me do what I want to do, but it’s also giving space to these beautiful mothers that have been grinding.”

The podcast will be available first on Telus platforms later in the year. Dia said after that, MoM:ents will hopefully be available on other platforms as well.

As for what’s next, Dia said she already has plans for a father’s version of MoM:ents, along with other projects in the pipeline.

