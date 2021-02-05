Kelowna artist wins $100,000 on Keno draw

Denise Bray isn’t sure what she will do with the money

A Kelowna artist is $100,000 richer after winning big on a Keno draw.

Denise Bray is a self-taught painter who considers herself very grateful after winning $100,030 from a Keno draw on Jan. 6.

The former U.K. resident who recently moved to Kelowna purchased the ticket from the Capri Centre of Gordon Drive.

“It was the evening and I was checking my tickets on the website,” she said. “As I was going through each ticket, I saw that nearly all my numbers had come up. I started to get really excited.”

She doesn’t have any immediate plans for her prize and will put it away into savings for now.

