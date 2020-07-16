Kelowna artist’s 60 pandemic paintings on display in Vernon for one day

Caetani Centre to host one-day exhibition

A special one-day only exhibition will put the spotlight on 60 COVID-inspired works by Kelowna artist Melissa Dinwoodie.

The Pandemic series by Dinwoodie kicked off 10 days after she was laid off from her day job.

“I think I took the first 10 days to be in denial over what was happening and disbelief that it could actually happen,” she wrote in her introduction.

But once the new reality of COVID-19 settled, Dinwoodie took the pause to paint full time.

“I publicly declared, through social media, that I would paint one piece a day, every day, until all this was over,” Dinwoodie wrote.

“Knowing now, that in some ways, it will never be over, I had to come up with a different ‘end’ date, as I had no intention on creating a never-ending series,” she continued. “I went back to work on May 22, which was No. 56 in the series, so I decided 60 would be a nice number to end on.”

The visual artist said she’s grateful for the desire and need to create, but admits some days were more challenging than the others.

“This series carried me through a time that would have been difficult without it.”

Dinwoodie’s 60 daily reflections in the Pandemic series will be on display at the Caetani Centre Saturday, July 18, from noon until 9 p.m.

Physical distancing measure are in effect, the gallery said, and masks are strongly recommended. Sanitizations stations will be made available for guests.

A reception will take place from 6-9 p.m.

For more information visit caetani.org.

READ MORE: Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

READ MORE: 21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland Museum to hold walking tours
Next story
Kelowna school says goodbye to elementary campus

Just Posted

40 Under 40: Amal Alhuwayshil

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

A look back at Kelowna’s past

A postcard showing the S.S. Sicamous in Kelowna

Six-vehicle collision involving two semi-trucks leaves several injured near Sicamous

Investigators believe a semi-truck crossed a double solid line along Trans-Canada Highway

BC CDC warns of two more Kelowna flights with COVID-19 exposure

Passengers on exposed flights are asked to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following their flight

Kelowna artist’s 60 pandemic paintings on display in Vernon for one day

Caetani Centre to host one-day exhibition

Study suggests 8 times more people in B.C. infected with virus than confirmed

The study looked at anonymous blood samples collected for reasons unrelated to COVID-19

‘We’re not busting ghosts’: Northern B.C. paranormal investigators check out bistro

Paranormal North Coast British Columbia recently checked out PF Bistro at City Centre Mall.

Morning Start: An animal epidemic is called an ‘epizootic’

Your morning start for Thursday, July 16, 2020

Russian hackers seeking to steal COVID-19 vaccine data: intel agencies

It is believed APT29, also known as ‘the Dukes’ or ‘Cozy Bear’ was responsible

B.C. announces funding to support post-secondary students with disabilities

The province is investing $275,000 in the new BCcampus website

EDITORIAL: Counting the costs of a pandemic

As COVID-19 continues, Canada’s debt and deficit are growing while credit rating drops

Kootnekoff: New workplace harassment and violence requirements

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years.

Dyer: Buying an electric car

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Summerland Museum to hold walking tours

Community’s past will be explained during series of summer tours

Most Read