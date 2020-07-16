Kelowna artist’s 60 pandemic paintings on display in Vernon for one day

A special one-day only exhibition will put the spotlight on 60 COVID-inspired works by Kelowna artist Melissa Dinwoodie.

The Pandemic series by Dinwoodie kicked off 10 days after she was laid off from her day job.

“I think I took the first 10 days to be in denial over what was happening and disbelief that it could actually happen,” she wrote in her introduction.

But once the new reality of COVID-19 settled, Dinwoodie took the pause to paint full time.

“I publicly declared, through social media, that I would paint one piece a day, every day, until all this was over,” Dinwoodie wrote.

“Knowing now, that in some ways, it will never be over, I had to come up with a different ‘end’ date, as I had no intention on creating a never-ending series,” she continued. “I went back to work on May 22, which was No. 56 in the series, so I decided 60 would be a nice number to end on.”

The visual artist said she’s grateful for the desire and need to create, but admits some days were more challenging than the others.

“This series carried me through a time that would have been difficult without it.”

Dinwoodie’s 60 daily reflections in the Pandemic series will be on display at the Caetani Centre Saturday, July 18, from noon until 9 p.m.

Physical distancing measure are in effect, the gallery said, and masks are strongly recommended. Sanitizations stations will be made available for guests.

A reception will take place from 6-9 p.m.

For more information visit caetani.org.

