Kelowna artists raise money for JoeAnna’s House

A Kelowna artists group is contributing to JoeAnna’s House.

The Mission Painters Art Group is excited to celebrate its 40th anniversary at the annual Art by the Lake show and sale, July 7 and 8, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 4398 Hobson Road.

This year the group has created a painting of a bouquet of flowers entitled Seeking Inspiration. The painting represents the vast creativity shown by members throughout the past 40 years, according to the group’s news release.

Offered by donation, with proceeds going to JoeAnna’s House, one lucky visitor to the show will win this painting.

Make plans to enjoy the many works of art available, donate to a good cause, have refreshments and celebrate.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

