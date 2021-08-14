Kelowna author publishes children’s book on joy, acceptance

An Ant Named Miko is the first book in the Small Adventures series

A young Kelowna author has just published his first novel, a picture book that encourages kids to have confidence in their differences.

Reece Farkash tells stories through pictures every day as a graphic design artist, but he never considered himself a writer. He was inspired to write a children’s book by his love for storytelling, art and ants.

“Every good story has something you can take away and learn from,” Farkash says. ” With An Ant Named Miko specifically, it’s more about self-discovery and a little bit of self-confidence, as well.”

An Ant Named Miko follows the protagonist, Miko, through his coming of age journey. It is the first in a series that hopes to explore how different perspectives change how we view the world.

Farkash hopes that readers not only feel entertained after reading his book but feel inspired or learn something new about themselves and the world around them.

