Kelowna-based non-profit receives warehouse donation

Kelowna non-profit Mamas for Mamas has received a donation that will help them distribute resources and help more efficiently nationwide.

Local philanthropist Brent Marshall donated part of his Kelowna warehouse to Mamas for Mamas so they can have space to store donations and materials, and a space to organize and distribute those materials locally and throughout Canada.

“This has truly blown us away and the efficiency that this will create for our team dedicated to supporting our families in need will save us hundreds of hours each year,” Mamas CEO and founder Shannon Christensen said.

“The warehouse also allows for a more convenient space for our national partners to deliver to, where we will now be able to sort quickly and get out to families much quicker to service the growing demand for help.

Besides donating warehouse space to Mamas, Marshall also made a monetary donation, calling on other local donors to chip in and help the non-profit.

“After seeing the space that Mamas for Mamas is working out of and hearing their need for a warehouse, it was a natural fit for us to help this organization in their next steps for growth,” Marshall said.

“I get involved with local charities as much as I can, not just because I believe in what they do but to encourage others to do the same.”

Christensen said construction on the warehouse is starting on Sept. 28 and once complete, they will start shipping much-needed items to their branches across the country.

“Because of the generosity of these donors Mamas can now ship items and crisis hampers to mamas across Canada without the strain and stress trying to manage national inventory from our little office space,” she said.

“This is a hand up, not a hand out if I’ve ever seen one.”

READ MORE: Fire destroys young Kelowna couple’s home, friends rally to help rebuild

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityCharity and DonationsDonationKelownaOkanagan