Kelowna BC SPCA hosts Virtual Murder Mystery Night

The fundraiser will take place May 13

COVID-19 restrictions continue and travel is being limited by the B.C. government, coming up with ideas to still have fun during the pandemic can be a challenge.

However, the BC SPCA has you covered.

This May 13, the non-profit is hosting a new kind of interactive experience that can be enjoyed from home. The Virtual Murder Mystery Night is a fundraiser for the charity and allows for individuals or households to registrar and play.

The night will start with the murder of Alexander Van der Anderson, and the suspect is a member of his family. His last will and testament state that whoever solves his murder will inherit everything. Join Detective Roland Hardway as he goes from room to room, and suspect to suspect to gather clues and solve this hilarious comedy caper.

Several months ago the Kelowna BC SPCA held a virtual trivia night that raised more than $5,000 for the shelter and the hope is the murder mystery event can do the same.

Click here to sign up and buy your tickets, $20 for individuals and $30 for two people who share a screen.

