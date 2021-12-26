Kelowna BC SPCA: Your support helps animals find their furever homes

Before and after photos of Baron, who now has a new name, Dexter, and a new adopted home. (BC SPCA photos)

Sean Hogan,

Kelowna BC SPCA branch manager

In February, we received a call from Regional District of the Central Okanagan Dog Control regarding a West Highland terrier named Baron.

His owner had taken ill in the night and required emergency hospitalization. With no local family, Baron had no place to stay, was in need of temporary housing and joined our Emergency Boarding Program. Baron was a little scared and rather lonely. He received professional grooming, a nail trim, a full physical exam and vaccinations. And then was placed in one of our wonderful foster homes while his owner recovered in hospital.

As the weeks passed by, his owner’s condition did not improve. Branch staff continued to stay in touch and extended Baron’s stay.

Every effort was made to keep Baron with family, but with no one to help and an owner no longer able to care for him, it was time to look for other options.

Baron was intact and his neuter was done by one of our community vet partners through the Spay Neuter Initiative Fund program. After a brief recovery, it was time to look for his new furever home.

When we reached out to his adopter about sharing this story, we received this message about Baron, now renamed Dexter:

“No words can describe how much joy one little dog can bring to so many people in such a short time. Dexter has so much personality and at times it’s hard to believe he is seven-years-old. He loves walks, chasing balls across fields and meeting new friends both canine and human. Dexter enjoys so many things in life and has many new adventures yet to come. We look forward to sharing all those special moments together. We are so glad Dexter has chosen us to be a part of his life!”

Kelowna Branch Stats for 2021:

•Animals directly helped 947 – including dogs, cats and wildlife

•Outreach services (low income spay/neuter; boarding) – 362

•Food bank – nearly 20,000 lbs of food received and shared across Regional District of the Central Okanagan area

•Emergency Evacuees and Boarding (wildfires, floods) – 79

