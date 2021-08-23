Urban Bulldogs Against Kids Abuse (UBAKA)is a non-profit biker organization advocating against child abuse and aims to provide support to children who have been abused. (Photo: UBAKA Facebook page)

Kelowna biker group to host poker run to support abused and sick kids and their families

The second annual poker run will include a motorcycle ride from Kelowna to Penticton

If you like motorcycles and poker, you’re in luck.

Urban Bulldogs Against Kids Abuse’s (UBAKA) Kelowna chapter will be hosting its second annual poker run on Saturday, Aug. 28 starting at 10 a.m.

UBAKA is a non-profit biker organization advocating against child abuse and aims to provide support to children who have been abused. It also provides support to sick children and their families.

The poker run will include a ride from Kelowna to Penticton with stops along the way for cards. It will also include a lunch stop in Summerland, as well as an event after the run with food trucks and live music. There will also be prizes to be won and drinks by donation.

Tickets start at $40 and will include lunch. Extra tickets are $20. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the first group will be leaving at 10 a.m. Those who don’t want to ride and want to come and support UBAKA can join the event in Penticton for live music, drinks and food for a minimum $10 donation.

Many local businesses have also sponsored the event. Sponsors include:

  • Konquer Motorcycles
  • BC Spray Foam
  • Bluenose Mountain Transport
  • Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22
  • The Edgewater Pub and Grill
  • Open Road/Boutique of Leathers
  • Barley Mill
  • Parts Canada

Those interested can visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

