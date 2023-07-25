Kelowna restaurant Beet’N Boos is closing its doors at the end of August. (Beet’N Boos Bistro and Catering/Facebook)

Kelowna restaurant Beet’N Boos is closing its doors at the end of August. (Beet’N Boos Bistro and Catering/Facebook)

Kelowna bistro closing its door in August

Beet’N Boos is shutting down operations on August 25

A food staple in Kelowna is shutting its doors for good.

Beet’N Boo’s Bistro and Catering said in a post on social media that they will be closing for good on Friday, August 25.

The landlord of the building they are located in does not want to renew the restaurant’s lease. Because of that, the Beet’N Boo’s team has looked at new locations but the combination of costs, location, and age made it difficult, forcing them to shut down.

“It’s been an amazing run, and each and every one of you, from the bottom of our hearts, is thanked for the unwavering support you have provided,” they said in the post. “You will all be missed dearly by our team, however we hope our paths will continue to cross in the future.”

READ MORE: Kelowna named Canada’s greenest city: Study

READ MORE: Man kicked out of Merritt hotel later involved in 3-person fatal crash

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DiningFoodKelownaOkanaganrestaurant

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lake Country making it easy to be green with tree purchase program

Just Posted

New residential construction, particularly in the higher density rental market, continues to expand in Kelowna but still falls short of creating an affordable housing balance in the marketplace. (File photo)
City of Kelowna announces new strategy to help those experiencing homelessness

Kelowna restaurant Beet’N Boos is closing its doors at the end of August. (Beet’N Boos Bistro and Catering/Facebook)
Kelowna bistro closing its door in August

(Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna councillors ask public be kept informed about redevelopment of North End

Conceptual rendering of an apartment complex proposed for 1185 Northern Flicker Road. (City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council considers daycare, housing projects for several neighbourhoods