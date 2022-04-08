Kelowna blood donors needed this Easter season

Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is asking Kelowna residents to open their hearts and their veins this holiday weekend.

This Easter long weekend will be a particularly unique one compared to holidays over the past two-plus years, with many Canadians returning to a ‘new normal’ and once again travelling to visit family and friends with the lifting of all pandemic restrictions.

As such, CBS is concerned that blood and plasma donations may drop to a level lower than usual next week and weekend.

“Travel and family activities make it difficult for people to find time to donate, but the demand for blood and blood products never stops,” reads a CBS press release.

CBS said that as of the morning of April 8, there are 325 open appointment times next week at the Kelowna plasma donor centre, located at 2271 Harvey Ave. At this time, the centre is only welcoming those with appointments.

Centre hours are:

– April 11, 8 a.m.-2p.m.

– April 12-14, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

– April 16, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

The centre will be closed on the Friday, Sunday and Monday over the long weekend.

Book now on blood.ca.

blood donorCity of Kelowna