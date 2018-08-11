Kelowna business allows you to release your frustrations by smashing objects

A Kelowna business is letting you release your pent-up frustrations in a healthy manner.

Axe Monkeys Kelowna recently announced the opening of its new Rage Room, Aug. 3, which allows participants to smash a room full of breakable objects with your weapon of choice, according to the business’s website.

A smashingly good playlist is also offered to soundtrack your smashing.

Items in the room range from TVs and computers to plates and cups, the website said.

For more information visit Axe Monkeys’ website.

