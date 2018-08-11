Facebook

Kelowna business allows you to release your frustrations by smashing objects

Axe Monkeys’ new rage room opening Aug. 3

A Kelowna business is letting you release your pent-up frustrations in a healthy manner.

Axe Monkeys Kelowna recently announced the opening of its new Rage Room, Aug. 3, which allows participants to smash a room full of breakable objects with your weapon of choice, according to the business’s website.

A smashingly good playlist is also offered to soundtrack your smashing.

Items in the room range from TVs and computers to plates and cups, the website said.

For more information visit Axe Monkeys’ website.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
100 new swimmers race in Peachland for Rattlesnake Island Swim

Just Posted

Kelowna business allows you to release your frustrations by smashing objects

Axe Monkeys’ new rage room opening Aug. 3

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Okanagan

The warning includes Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Lake Country Special Olympian takes home silver

Shameera Rosal competed in the event, July 31 to Aug. 4 in Nova Scotia

Randy Bachman ‘rocks the lake’

Former Guess Who and BTO frontman performs in Kelowna at the Rock The Lake festival

100 new swimmers race in Peachland for Rattlesnake Island Swim

The annual Rattlesnake Island Swim took place Saturday, Aug. 11

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Storm not an impact on Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos

Thunderstorm that came through the Similkameen Saturday morning has had no impact on Snowy Mtn. fire

Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd

People debated race and politics while Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from Victoria’s City Hall

Fat Girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up hike in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Wildfire crews focus efforts on north and south flanks of fire near Keremeos

Crews are currently assessing the size and behaviour of the Snowy Mountain wildfire

U.S. President Trump threatens auto tariffs against Canada if trade talks fail

Canadian officials have insisted Ottawa hasn’t been sidelined during the U.S.-Mexico discussions

Crash reported after plane stolen from Seattle airport

Sea-Tac officials said the airline employee had ‘conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers’

NFL players emphasize reasons for anthem demonstrations

President Donald Trump wants players to ‘find another way to protest’

Judge approves eviction of protesters from camp near pipeline construction site

Structures, shelters and vehicles must be removed from the site known as Camp Cloud within 48 hours

Most Read