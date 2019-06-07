Kelowna Business hosts grand-opening for showroom

Homeowners, designers and builders gathered at the new location of Kitchen and Bath Classics on June 6 to take in the new showroom. PHOTO: Michael Rodriguez

A local business has moved its showroom for high-end home fixtures.

At the grand-opening for the new location of the Kitchen and Bath Classics showroom yesterday, Wolseley Mechanical showed off its new space to some local home designers and builders — and treated them to some beverages and hors d’oeuvres as well.

“We came from a 6,000 square foot facility, and now we’re in a 20,000 square foot facility,” said branch manager Tara Swaren.

“Our customers are builders, plumbers, gas fitters, fire protection, and HVAC, so we supply a lot of different trades. The showroom is more for builders and designers, so it’s a pretty big venue.”

Though the showroom itself is not new, the move is a big deal for the company.

“We’re proud of this location,” said Swaren. “We were in two different buildings across the street from each other, so now we’re under one roof.”

The celebration also featured local dance group, Dance City Academy, who put on a delightful 20-minute performance for the guests of the event.

Kitchen and Bath Classics is located right beside Wolseley Mechanical at 2120 Leckie Place, and you can find more about the business online at kitchenandbathclassics.com.

Michael Rodriguez