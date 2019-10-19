Kelowna business sponsors BC SPCA gala

Orthoquest Pedorthics and Rehabilitation returns as one of the gala sponsors for 2019

Dedicated volunteers and supporters of the BC SPCA Sean and Lise MacMillan are sponsors of the Unleashed Gala for another year.

Lisa MacMillan said they continue to sponsor the gala and the whole organization because it’s something their business Orthoquest Pedorthics and Rehabilitation believes in.

“As a business we particularly love animals because they give you such peace and sense of calm to both our team at work and our clients,” she said. “Sometimes we have clients stop in just to visit our greeter dogs who are on site all the time.”

The MacMillan’s have a large and lovely dog named Milly who will welcome you into the shop pretty much any day. And, it’s not just Milly’s adorable face that will greet you there is sometimes a rather large and in charge cat.

“It’s so nice to have animals as part of our work team,” said Lise. “Having animals at home has also been very important to us personally, it’s so nice to come home to pets who fill our lives with joy.”

Last year the BC SPCA gala set a new fundraising record of more than $161,000 for the Kelowna shelter.

For more information on the BC SPCA Offleashed Gala click here.

