Kelowna businesses stand with Ukraine

The Kelowna community is rallying together to support Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Several businesses and like-minded individuals are raising money to help with humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Little Hobo Soup and Sandwich Shop raised more than $1,000 last Tuesday, which was all donated to the Red Cross. The restaurant is looking to do it again today, (March 8) in hopes of raising even more funds, by donating all sales from borscht and pirogies.

The hope is the restaurant can raise $10,000 for Ukraine.

The Little Hobo is well known for its pirogies and often has a lineup out the door on Tuesdays — so get their early for lunch.

On March 5, Linda Edgecombe and Beth Hanishewski sold over 200 containers of borscht with all the proceeds matched by the federal government to be donated to Ukraine.

Last week the Georgia Cafe’s fundraiser sold 75-litres of borscht, 900 pierogies and 300 cabbage rolls, with proceeds going to the Red Cross.

The number of refugees from Ukraine reached 2 million on Tuesday, according to the United Nations, the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II. One million were children, UNICEF spokesman James Elder tweeted, calling it “a dark historical first.” Most others were women.

