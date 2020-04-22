earth day month

Kelowna Capital News plants a tree for Earth Day

Reporter Michael Rodriguez purchased and planted a tree to mark the 50th Earth Day

April 22, 2020, marks the 50th Earth Day across the globe.

However, this year people couldn’t physically take action by cleaning beaches, documenting air quality in neighbourhoods or protest climate issues, due to social distancing brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, most Earth Day events went virtual, from posting on social media to teaching students in digital classrooms.

The Kelowna Capital News team wanted to do something special for Earth Day, during a time when it’s hard to find good news amid a pandemic.

Reporter Michael Rodriguez went in search of a tree to plant in front of the Capital News building located on Enterprise Way.

The tiny tree which the team has named ‘Timmy’ is now planted by the Capital News front door. Check it out when you come to pick up your paper which hits stands every Thursday.

Have a happy Earth Day and watch the video below.

READ MORE: Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

READ MORE: #TellThemYouCare portal launched to send B.C. seniors in isolation messages of love, support

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland’s sharing stand asks gardeners for help

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP celebrate former officer’s 100th birthday

RCMP veteran Sydney Bennett Pratt joined the centenarian club on April 22

Kelowna bunny sanctuary unable to get vaccine for contagious virus due to COVID-19

The Responsible Animal Care Society said rabbits in its care have been in quarantine for a long while

COVID-19: Coldstream plans on re-opening parks

Flattening of coronavirus curve prompts district to open some spots Mid-May

Kelowna resident creates initiative to provide meals for families in need

The initiative kicks off Thursday, April 23

Light a candle for Gaige: Rutland residents to show support for family grieving death of young boy

18-month-old Gaige Banman died on April 19 after being run over by a vehicle

Kelowna Capital News plants a tree for Earth Day

Reporter Michael Rodriguez purchased and planted a tree to mark the 50th Earth Day

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

North Shuswap police vehicle rammed as officers attempt to contain suspect

Man arrested, charged after Chase RCMP pursue him up forest service road

Okanagan chambers of commerce unite to battle COVID-19

From Enderby to Osoyoos, chambers launch We Got This to ensure businesses pull through and thrive

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

Summerland woman searching for a new place to live

Mathie Franchuk says trailer where she has lived is in deplorable condition

Summerland’s sharing stand asks gardeners for help

Seeds, starter plants and labour will be provided to participating gardeners

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

Most Read