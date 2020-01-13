Kelowna car dealership employees get to donate to charity of choice

The Kot Auto Group gives each employee $500 to spend on charity of choice at Christmas

John Kot, president of Kot Auto Group, hands a turkey to employee. John Kot, president of Kot Auto Group, hands a turkey to employee.

A B.C. auto group’s ‘pay it forward campaign’ donated nearly $50,000 to charities over the holiday season.

The Kot Auto Group, which has a dealerships in Kelowna, provided $500 to each of its employees to donate to a charity of their choice.

John Kot, president of the auto group, said there are more than 100 people employed by the business following the recent acquisition of Victoria Hyundai and Kelowna Kia.

“It is important to support the local community and we want to share as well as inspire our employees to do the same” said Kot.

“The response in the past two years have been overwhelming. Some of these organizations and causes have touched and affected some of the staff very personally.”

Kot said because the charity of choice is up to each employee it allows the funds to be spread out to a diverse group of causes.

The auto group also gives each employee a local organic turkey for Christmas as a personal gift from Kot who originally was a small town farmer from Weyburn, Sask.

