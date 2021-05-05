Gary Rozak, Director of Philanthropy for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation (center) accepts a cheque from Water Street by the Park (WSP) to provide coffee and baked goods to KGH frontline workers. Also pictured are Anthony Beyrouti, Co-Founder of WSP developer Orchard Park Properties, and Chad MacTavish, Sales Director, WSP. (Water Street by the Park/Contributed).

Kelowna celebrates 116 years by honouring frontline workers

In celebration of Kelowna’s 116th Birthday, Water Street by the Park donates, creates contest

A Kelowna developer is celebrating the city’s birthday by giving coffee and baked goods to frontline workers as well as launching an Instagram contest for residents.

Orchard Park Properties, developers of Water Street by the Park, is celebrating Kelowna’s 116th birthday on May 5, by recognizing those who have been at the forefront of the pandemic while working at Kelowna General Hospital. An Instagram contest is also being launched simultaneously, where people can win $116-gift cards to any food and wine businesses near the Water Street by the Park site.

Due to COVID-19 health orders, plans for a community celebration with Mayor Basran and cake for Kelowna residents had to be scrapped in favour of a “pandemic-style” event that celebrates Kelowna’s true heroes in addition to the city’s birthday, according to developers.

Nurses, doctors and staff at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) will be able to mark the city’s milestone with complimentary coffee and baked goods served at The Perking Lot café in the hospital lobby.

To mark the occasion with Kelowna residents, “Happy Birthday Kelowna” an Instagram contest will also take hold.

To enter the contest, which is open to all Canadian residents, follow @Waterstbythepark, like the contest and tag three friends in a comment.

The “Happy Birthday Kelowna” Instagram contest closes on May 12, at noon.

Most Read