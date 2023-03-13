Kelowna charity group hosting panel to discuss discrimination in favour of able-bodied

A charity group is talking ableism at an upcoming event.

Third Space Charity in Kelowna is partnering with UBC Okanagan’s Canadian Centre for Inclusion and B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner to bring forward conversations surrounding discrimination in favour of able-bodied people.

“Too many of us don’t understand how many people are underserved and discriminated against because they have a disability, and I hope this event can be a starting point in changing that,” said Third Space Charity executive director Karen Mason.

’Rewriting the Rules: Exploring ableism in our community’ is being held March 16 at 4 p.m. in the Engineering, Management, and Education Building at UBCO.

A panel of experts including those with lived experience and academic researchers will share how they’ve experienced ableism and explore changes with the potential to improve the lives of those living with disabilities.

“According to the Canadian Disability Survey, 22 per cent of Canadians ages 15 and over report living with at least one disability, representing one of the largest minority groups in Canada,” points out professor Rachelle Hole, Tier 1 Principal’s Research Chair, Critical Disability Studies, and Co-Director, UBC Okanagan’s Canadian Institute for Inclusion and Citizenship. “Disability is an important topic, but it’s often an unspoken one, which underscores the power and prevalence of ableism in shaping our understandings of disability. To truly understand disability, and the celebration of disability that disabled folks embrace, requires an examination of ableism, and a reimagining of what we think disability is.”

The event will include a question and answer period. The Office of the Human Rights Commissioner will also share how it is working to address the root causes of inequality, discrimination, and injustice.

The event is free, but tickets are required.

