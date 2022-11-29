Kelowna charity that sends books to Africa receives donation from Rotary

Niteo Africa and the Rotary Club of Kelowna packed 20,000 pounds of books to send to Uganda for children’s literacy. (Rotary Club of Kelowna/Contributed)

A Kelowna charity’s hard work has not gone unnoticed by the Rotary Club of Kelowna.

Niteo Africa is a Kelowna charity that’s been sending children’s books to reading centres in Uganda since 2010. Now the charity has received a $10,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Kelowna.

“The financial donation from the Rotary Club of Kelowna means so much,” said Niteo Africa Executive Director Antonia De Boer. “It costs about $20,000 to ship a container to Uganda, so these funds will be added to other community contributions and used to cover our transportation costs.”

Last week, members of the Rotary Club helped the charity’s volunteers pack up 25,000 pounds worth of second-hand books to be shipped to Uganda. It is the tenth container of books they have sent.

“We often see Rotary Clubs donating to local charities, however, we do have global reach and supporting Niteo Africa is just one example of that,” said Rotary Club of Kelowna’s President-Elect John Walker. “Through this project, we will be supporting young readers in Uganda.”

When the books arrive, they are used to full literacy centres and libraries. In Uganda, 46 per cent of the population is 14 years old and younger and more than 60 per cent of students are unable to read competently.

“Our Rotary Club recently learned that the ability to read is the number one indicator of success, and so funding this project will help develop critical literacy skills in young people and set them up for a brighter future,” said Lenetta Parry, the rotary’s past president. “The best way for children to increase their literacy skills is to increase the amount they read.”

Niteo Africa is continually looking for more books to send, especially children’s books. For more information or how to get involved, visit Niteo Africa’s website.

