Kelowna charity vying to win $100,000 donation

Karis Support Society is one of ten Canadian charities in the contest

Karis Support Society is one of 10 Canadian charities participating in a nation-wide contest hosted by iA Financial Group.

The contest’s winner is set to win a $100,000 cash donation, which they can use to support a project in the areas of health, education or social services, or to get services up and running again if it was affected by the pandemic.

Karis Support Society has said that should they win, the plan is to use the money to help up to 75 women in the Okanagan whose traumatic experiences led to substance abuse. The society aims to help them by equipping them for a life back in society.

Nearly 250 charities across the country applied to participate in the contest when it was announced in September. A jury reviewed all the projects and chose the ten finalists.

In total, $400,000 will be distributed among the ten finalists, with $100,000 for three charities that garner the most votes, and $10,000 for the seven remaining finalists.

The public can now vote for two projects they find the most inspiring. Voting is open until Nov. 30 and the winners will be announced on Dec. 10.

For more information on each charity, their projects, as well as the voting process, visit this website.

charity