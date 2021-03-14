Grey Hearts Denim made custom Black Lives Matter shirts for a Kelowna-based production crew. (Grey Hearts Denim)

Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Grey Hearts Denim thrived during the pandemic and has been an advocate for change

Kelowna-based streetwear studio Grey Hearts Denim celebrated its one-year anniversary last month and in that time, it’s had its fair share of a wild ride.

Co-owners Sean Whyte and Paul Reyes opened Grey Hearts to the public on Feb. 15, 2020. They had a solid month of normalcy at their studio before the world shut down and people stopped coming for safety reasons.

“It has been wild, for sure. But I tell this to everyone: it’s so hard to have a reference point from the years prior because this is our first year in business,” Reyes said.

“So to us, we don’t really know any better.”

He said all they knew when the pandemic hit was they had to keep going and fight through it.

Whyte said the studio’s business plan already was flexible and was “designed to operate lean”, so they knew they’d be able to weather through the crisis.

“The studio is designed to do a lot of upcycling, re-working and thinking outside of the box and not relying on foot traffic,” Whyte said.

“I think our business plan was constructed flexible enough that we were able to pivot without getting out of who we are and actually being able to define who we are.”

And by defining who they are, Whyte and Reyes mean using their platform – fashion – to be advocates for social change.

Just because customer behaviour changed when the pandemic hit, that didn’t mean they sat back and did nothing, Whyte said, which was why they used their extra hours towards working on social causes.

During the height of summer 2020’s Black Lives Matter rallies, the duo designed socks that spoke to the cause while still being stylish. The proceeds from the socks went to Campaign Zero, an American-based reform campaign that aims to reduce police violence.

From there, they moved on to designing T-shirts, with parts of the proceeds also going to Campaign Zero.

Most recently, Whyte and Reyes heard about an incident at a Vancouver production: a crew member was asked to change out of their Black Lives Matter shirt or go home. The crew member was told that the phrase sounded like hate speech.

So when a Christmas movie started filming in Kelowna, the movie’s producer reached out to Grey Hearts and asked them to produce over 70 Black Lives Matter shirts for the cast and crew to support the Vancouver crew member.

“It just happened to fall into our lap. They came to us and asked us if we were willing to make more of the shirts that we’d already been making to donate to charity,” Whyte said.

“It was just a beautiful thing to be able to put our money where our mouths were and effect some change.”

The duo said they’re not stopping there. They currently are talking with other community groups, this time, to become allies for the Asian community as it sees increased instances of discrimination due to the pandemic.

READ: Kelowna musical entrepreneurs offer one-stop melody shop

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID vaccination party at North Okanagan retirement community

Just Posted

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna fire crews knock down fire at Harvey Ave. business

Crews responded to the Saturday evening fire just before 10 p.m.

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor to celebrate 105th birthday in Vernon

Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

(@kennedy.justinen/Instagram)
Kelowna athlete asks for support in pursuing Olympic dream

Kelowna’s Kennedy Justinen has dreams of one day competing in snowboardcross at an Olympic level

Crews extinguished an early-morning grass fire Saturday (March 13), caused by an abandoned campfire. (Phil McLachlan/West K News/FILE)
Unattended campfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna cause two grass fires in 24 hours

Early-morning grass fire in West Kelowna comes after grass fire in Kelowna the day before

JC Rathwell (left) pictured with Bonnie Schadeck and Jim Armitage of Sassy Shoes, one of the first Kelowna businesses to test iSupport Local, an app dedicated to shopping local. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna entrepreneur launches app dedicated to shopping, supporting local

iSupport Local app and website created to support Okanagan small businesses, entrepreneurs

Grey Hearts Denim made custom Black Lives Matter shirts for a Kelowna-based production crew. (Grey Hearts Denim)
Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Grey Hearts Denim thrived during the pandemic and has been an advocate for change

The Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park group does not want to see a parking lot for overflow traffic built on grassland on the top bench of Cosens Bay Valley, and has launched an online petition opposing the plan. (Photo submitted)
Parking lot plan for provincial park opposed by North Okanagan group

Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park do not want an overflow traffic lot built on grassland

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

A Salmon Arm family saw an unexplained bright object in the night sky on March 10. (Pixabay Image)
Family reports UFO sighting near Shuswap Lake

They said the glowing object in the sky was similar to one caught on video near Penticton last year.

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read