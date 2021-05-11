Mamas for Mamas worked with local roaster Tug 6 to create three special blends. (Mamas for Mamas/Contributed)

Mamas for Mamas worked with local roaster Tug 6 to create three special blends. (Mamas for Mamas/Contributed)

Kelowna coffee roaster partners with non-profit for specialty blends

Mamas for Mamas has three specialty blends sold from Tug 6

A Kelowna craft coffee roaster is partnering with a national non-profit for coffees with a cause.

Mamas for Mamas founder Shannon Christensen said they have been working with Tug 6 and its parent company Oughtred Coffee and Tea for months to develop and launch coffee blends that will be meaningful for the non-profit.

“It’s so much more than just a partner who approached Mamas and said, ‘Hey, let’s make a coffee together.’ It was all about how we can both make something we’re passionate about that can help moms,” she said.

Christensen said each blend is meaningful to the organization, with each blend’s profits going directly to a Mamas for Mamas program stream.

“We have an espresso blend because we want to represent the BIPOC mamas that we serve who are amazing. We call it the Empowerment Espresso because it’s for beautiful mamas of colour who are doing so much.

“We have the Community Medium Roast, that’s for an everyday mama juggling all the things: soccer ball, the kids, the dog. We have the Grassroots Dark Roast, and the funds from that will all go towards our Indigenous support programs at Mamas for Mamas,” she said.

Each coffee retails $20 a pound, with $3.50 going to Mamas for Mamas. Christensen said local moms looking for a part-time job can also help sell the coffee and get $2 directly for each pound they sell.

Christensen said Oughtred Coffee and Tea partner John Oughtred was named as an “Honourary Mama” in 2019 by the non-profit, given the work he has done for and with Mamas for Mamas.

She said he has always been a big brother to the organization, helping them in many ways, and this was another way he wanted to help and give back to the community.

“At a time when they’re also struggling, they chose to help us. They’re a family company helping an organization that helps families,” she said.

For his part, Oughtred said he wanted to keep giving back to the community as much as possible while also encouraging others to do the same.

“We wanted to create this opportunity to collaborate because we wanted to make something that we can make available to as many people as possible,” he said.

“This is really just a way for people to keep on supporting Mamas for Mamas without making a change in their lifestyle, perhaps just changing the coffee they drink. It’s an easy win-win for everyone.”

The Mamas for Mamas blends are also available at Mill Creek Coffee, a coffee wholesaler providing service to offices, making it easier for businesses to support.

Check out the three blends at Craft Coffee Canada’s website.

READ MORE: Money running out for fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in B.C. schools

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton’s Lion’s Club helps to send kids to Camp Winfield

Just Posted

Mamas for Mamas worked with local roaster Tug 6 to create three special blends. (Mamas for Mamas/Contributed)
Kelowna coffee roaster partners with non-profit for specialty blends

Mamas for Mamas has three specialty blends sold from Tug 6

A TacoTime employee hands a customer their order. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Adiós, Taco Tuesday: Kelowna residents flock to TacoTime on restaurant’s final day

‘We don’t need another Starbucks. We need tacos on Tuesday, with extra hot sauce’

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a 'person of interest' in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Philip Toner is a person of interest in the death of Brenda Ware

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Overall, B.C. is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases

Rutland Senior Secondary School. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Two Rutland schools exposed to COVID-19

Interior Health confirmed exposures at Rutland Senior Secondary and Pearson Road Elementary

Sisters Audrey Cunningham and Donna Erdman, join the Vernon Kalamalka Chorus singing in their cars, tuned into the radio, under the direction of Debbie Parmenter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Okanagan choir steers around COVID with ‘carbershop’ twist

Singers find a unique way to practice during pandemic restrictions

Keith MacIntyre - BC Libertarian
Penticton’s Keith MacIntyre new leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party

The Penticton businessman was voted in by members of the party on May 8

A Falkland man will present a 600+ signature petition to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board Thursday, May 20, opposing dog control in Electoral Area D, which includes Falkland, Silver Creek, Salmon Valley and Ranchero/Deep Creek. (File photo)
600-plus sign Falkland man’s petition against dog control

Similar bylaw rejected by 200 public hearing attendees when topic came up 9 years ago

Thompson Rivers University campus is in Kamloops, B.C. (KTW file photo)
Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

The university will offer the products this September

Fraser Health is using ‘targeted’ vaccination clinics in high-risk areas of the Lower Mainland. (Fraser Health photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decrease continues, 515 new cases Tuesday

426 seriously ill people in hospital, up from 415 Monday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reported to 287 mental health calls between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1. (Black Press files)
‘It’s not the police’s responsibility to deal with mental health calls’: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind public to take care of mental health and well-being, while better solutions are sought

RCMP. (Black Press File)
Major Crimes called in after two bodies discovered near Penticton

A manhunt involving a police helicopter took place on May 10

The site of Sunfest, Laketown Ranch, will be open for camping this summer. (Citizen file)
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Most Read