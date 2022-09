The promotion runs on Sept. 2 and 3

Kelowna’s 350 Bakehouse and Cafe is doing their part to help teachers before heading back to school next week.

On Sept. 2 and 3, 350 is offering $10 off any order to all teachers, teaching assistants, and educational aides with a teaching ID.

“Your job is not an easy one, especially in September,” they said on a Facebook post.

350 Bakehouse and Cafe is located at 567 Bernard Avenue.

