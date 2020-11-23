#MaskUpChallenge.(Contributed)

#MaskUpChallenge.(Contributed)

Kelowna Community Helpers launch #MaskUpChallenge

The challenge was created to encourage the wearing of masks amid new B.C. restrictions

The Kelowna Community Helpers is challenging Okanagan residents to wear masks and share who they are wearing them for through its #MaskUpChallenge.

On Nov. 19, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced B.C. will now require masks in public indoor and retail spaces, following months of calls for such a mandate.

“I feel it is imperative that we pull together as a community and show that many of us want to put on a mask and have very good reasons for doing so,” said Danielle Walker, organizer, Kelowna Community Helpers.

“I was recently nominated as one of Kelowna’s top 40-under-40 and given that I founded Kelowna Community Helpers with Tessa Russell-Hopkinson, I feel compelled to take action to encourage others to do the right thing. Wearing a mask helps keep everyone safe, you could literally save a life through this simple act of respect.”

Kelowna Community Helpers is asking community members to post a picture of themselves wearing their mask on social media and caption who they are wearing it for. Along with the picture, the group is suggesting participants tag three friends and challenge them to do the same.

Walker said she hopes to flood social media with positivity and encouragement, as well as bolstering community spirit.

“I’m wearing my mask for family, friends, individuals at higher risk than myself, and our community,” she said.

Kelowna Community Helpers is asking people to use the hashtags #MaskUpChallenge and #MaskUpKelowna on social media to show their support for one another and foster hope as continue to navigate these challenging times.

READ MORE: Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Okanagan Mission Secondary

READ MORE: Device found on Walmart parking lot confirmed false: Kelowna RCMP

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prominent Penticton businesswoman dies after battle with cancer

Just Posted

The former McDonald’s in downtown Kelowna is finally coming down. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
VIDEO: McDonald’s demolition begins

The former McDonald’s restaurant finally comes down after 13 years of vacancy

Bean Scene North at 1399 Ellis Street in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Anti-maskers yell at Kelowna café-owner who was holding her baby

Three maskless men entered Bean Scene North on Saturday afternoon looking for an argument, owner says

BC SPCA member seen in an undated photo. (BC SPCA photo)
Cat found dead along Hwy 33, BC SPCA seeking information

The domestic short-haired cat was found at a truck stop along Highway 33

#MaskUpChallenge.(Contributed)
Kelowna Community Helpers launch #MaskUpChallenge

The challenge was created to encourage the wearing of masks amid new B.C. restrictions

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Okanagan Mission Secondary

The infected individual is self-isolating at home

Kyle Charles poses for a photo in Edmonton on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Marvel Entertainment, the biggest comic book publisher in the world, hired the 34-year-old First Nations illustrator as one of the artists involved in Marvel Voice: Indigenous Voices #1 in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
VIDEO: Indigenous illustrator of new Marvel comic hopes Aboriginal women feel inspired

Kyle Charles says Indigenous women around the world have reached out

B.C. Liberal MLA Shirley Bond questions NDP government ministers in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Cabinet veteran Shirley Bond chosen interim leader of B.C. Liberals

28-member opposition prepares for December legislature session

(The Canadian Press)
‘Electric blue’ fentanyl sparks drug alert in Vernon

Interior Health issues alert based on testing; no reports of overdoses linked to specific substance at this time

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19: What do rising positivity rates mean for B.C.? It’s not entirely clear

Coronavirus cases are on the rise but the province has not unveiled clear thresholds for further measures

Two fibreglass bees were stolen from Vernon’s Planet Bee Honey Farm Nov. 22, 2020. (Facebook)
Thief buzzes off with bee sculptures from Vernon honey farm

Planet Bee lost two bee sculptures Sunday night

A rider carves a path on Yanks Peak Saturday, Nov. 21. Two men from Prince George went missing on the mountain the next day. One of them, Colin Jalbert, made it back after digging out his sled from four feet under the snow. The other, Mike Harbak, is still missing. Local search and rescue teams went out looking Monday, Nov. 23. (Sam Fait Photo)
‘I could still be the one out there’: Snowmobiler rescued, 1 missing on northern B.C. mountain

As Quesnel search and rescue teams search for the remaining rider, Colin Jalbert is resting at home

More than 70 anglers participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. A court date is set for Dec. 1, 2020. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Anglers ticketed in Fraser River demonstration fishery heading to court

Sportfishing groups started a GoFundMe with almost $20K so far for legal defence of six anglers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Care home staff are diligent about wearing personal protective equipment when they are in contact with residents, but less so when they interact with other staff members, B.C. Seniors Advocate says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
More COVID-19 testing needed for senior home staff, B.C.’s advocate says

Employees mingling spotted as virus conductor in many workplaces

Most Read