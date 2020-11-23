Kelowna Community Helpers launch #MaskUpChallenge

The challenge was created to encourage the wearing of masks amid new B.C. restrictions

The Kelowna Community Helpers is challenging Okanagan residents to wear masks and share who they are wearing them for through its #MaskUpChallenge.

On Nov. 19, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced B.C. will now require masks in public indoor and retail spaces, following months of calls for such a mandate.

“I feel it is imperative that we pull together as a community and show that many of us want to put on a mask and have very good reasons for doing so,” said Danielle Walker, organizer, Kelowna Community Helpers.

“I was recently nominated as one of Kelowna’s top 40-under-40 and given that I founded Kelowna Community Helpers with Tessa Russell-Hopkinson, I feel compelled to take action to encourage others to do the right thing. Wearing a mask helps keep everyone safe, you could literally save a life through this simple act of respect.”

Kelowna Community Helpers is asking community members to post a picture of themselves wearing their mask on social media and caption who they are wearing it for. Along with the picture, the group is suggesting participants tag three friends and challenge them to do the same.

Walker said she hopes to flood social media with positivity and encouragement, as well as bolstering community spirit.

“I’m wearing my mask for family, friends, individuals at higher risk than myself, and our community,” she said.

Kelowna Community Helpers is asking people to use the hashtags #MaskUpChallenge and #MaskUpKelowna on social media to show their support for one another and foster hope as continue to navigate these challenging times.

