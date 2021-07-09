Kelowna dealership donates vehicle to young family

The family recently arrived in the Okanagan after leaving their home country in 2015 and going to Europe

A young family can now experience the Okanagan thanks to a generous donation from the local business community.

Harmony Honda recently gifted a couple and their six-month-old son with a 20212 Honda Civic.

The young couple only recently arrived in the Okanagan, after leaving their home country in 2015 and going to Europe. During their time there, however, they faced many challenges but also found connection at The Salvation Army. West Kelowna’s Renew Church agreed to sponsor their move to Canada.

The couple found they were expecting a child, which complicated their immigration process a bit but the church continued to support them as much as it could.

The family is now settling into the Okanagan, with the couple taking English classes and the father, a tradesman, taking work wherever he can find it. Since the young family is new to Canada, they have been relying on public transit to get around.

Renew Church pastor Rob Henson reached out to Harmony Honda to see if they can help. The dealership’s president Manse Binkley knew he wanted to contribute.

He chose a reliable and safe car from the dealership’s used car inventory to meet the family’s needs.

“This is a young family trying to improve their life,” Binkley said.

“They are new to Canada and have already faced so many challenges and hardships in their journey, it’s time they catch a break.”

Henson said relying on transit was functional but not practical for the new family.

“Both parents would like to earn a living and spend time with their newborn son. Commuting on transit is functional, but not practical for the family,” he said.

The couple said they are thankful for the vehicle. The church said the couple felt inspired to give back to the community when they can.

“I have witnessed a lot of happy customers leave our lot,” Binkley said.

“But this one was a little more special.”

