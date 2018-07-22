Kelowna dealerships support KGH Foundation

Kelowna Hyundai and Buy Direct Truck donated to KGH

Sam Ghessesow, General Manager; Jordan Kot, Director of Sales; Jenessa Kot, Financial Service Manager; Allison Ramchuk – Director of Philanthropy, KGH Foundation; and John Kot, President.

Kelowna dealerships are supporting the Kelowna General Hospital

For the fourth year, Kelowna Hyundai and Buy Direct Truck dealers have made a significant donation to the Interior Heart and Surgical Centre at KGH.

Operation 200 kicked off this past June and once again, the two dealerships accomplished their annual goal of selling 200 vehicles to raise $20,000, said a KGH Foundation news release.

The donation is part of an ongoing commitment to eventually raise $100,000 for the purchase of life-saving equipment and patient care items for the IHSC, which provides advanced cardiac care and surgical services to patients who, in the past, would have had to travel outside the region, the release said.

Advancing cardiac care locally is a cause close to owner John Kot’s heart. His daughter Jenessa, 22, was born with a heart condition.

“Having a world-class surgical environment and cardiac specialists, right here in Kelowna, is really important to us,” Kot said. “Each year brings us closer to our overall goal. We are really proud of our team and our customers for making this gift possible.”

In many ways, the cardiac program at KGH rivals any of the best hospitals in the country. Thanks to the generosity of donors, the IHSC boasts some of the most advanced cardiovascular interventional equipment and operating environments available today. Kelowna General is also a tertiary teaching hospital and home of Interior Health’s Cardiac Sciences Program. It’s one of only five cardiac centres in British Columbia and the only one east of Metro Vancouver, the release said.

“The IHSC at KGH is providing the highest level of medical care ever seen in the interior of British Columbia,” said Allison Ramchuk, director of philanthropy with the foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to Kelowna Hyundai and Buy Direct Truck Centre for their support as we navigate the needs of our growing region.”

The KGH Foundation is an independent, volunteer-driven charitable organization committed to enhancing the delivery of healthcare to the patients of Kelowna General Hospital and its associated facilities, the release said.


