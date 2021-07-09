Kelowna elementary school library stays open to combat the ‘summer slide’

Quigley Elementary’s library will be open once weekly to keep them reading over the holidays

Students at Quigley Elementary will have access to the school’s library over the summer. (Contributed)

Quigley Elementary School’s library is keeping its students sharp throughout the summer.

The school decided to open its library one morning per week throughout the summer holiday months. Students can sign out books, as well as bins of play equipment to keep their minds and their bodies active.

Research shows that when students are not actively learning for long periods of time, they can lose their literary skills and most importantly their love for reading. This program is designed to combat this “summer slide” and it seems to be popular so far.

When Quigley’s doors were opened on the first morning, there were 30 kids waiting and excited to be back in the library.

“It’s great to see our parents and students reading together in our courtyard,” says Principal Des Sjoquist. “While everyone needs the break from regular classes this summer, it’s also great to maintain connections to our learning and to each other.”

