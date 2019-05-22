Kelowna event raises thousands for Central Okanagan Food Bank

During a day of delicious food and drink in downtown Kelowna more than $9,000 was raised for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
A Taste of Downtown Kelowna took place on May 4 where hundreds were able to attend more than 20 restaurants.
The event is a fundraiser for the Central Okanagan Food Bank, with passports sales for the event hosted by Mosaic books in late April.
Event goers were able to vote on their favourite restaurant with Jared Lee of Central Kitchen + Bar taking the first place Foodie Choice win and Ed Wouda, 350° Bakehouse and Cafe placing second.
READ MORE: Frisky grebes return to Salmon Arm Bay
READ MORE: Our history in pictures: 50 years hitched