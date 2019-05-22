Front row: Tamie Williams, Communications Officer, Central Okanagan Food Bank; Mark Burley, Exec. Director, Downtown Kelowna Association; 3rd place Foodie Choice Winner Teresa Reid, Manager, FSH - The Flask Social House; Tammie Watson, Revenue Development Officer, Central Okanagan Food Bank; Michele and Alicia Neill, Owners, Mosaic Books; first time participant and shared 1st Place Foodie Choice winner Audrey Surrao, and Chef Rod Butters, Co-owners RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd.

Kelowna event raises thousands for Central Okanagan Food Bank

A Taste of Downtown raised $9,000 for the food bank

During a day of delicious food and drink in downtown Kelowna more than $9,000 was raised for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

A Taste of Downtown Kelowna took place on May 4 where hundreds were able to attend more than 20 restaurants.

The event is a fundraiser for the Central Okanagan Food Bank, with passports sales for the event hosted by Mosaic books in late April.

Event goers were able to vote on their favourite restaurant with Jared Lee of Central Kitchen + Bar taking the first place Foodie Choice win and Ed Wouda, 350° Bakehouse and Cafe placing second.

