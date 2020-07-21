Kelowna Fire Department asks residents to trim yards to prevent fires

The department also reminded residents that open burning is prohibited on public, private property

The Kelowna Fire Department is asking residents to trim their yards, hedges and any overgrown shrubbery to prevent fires from igniting. Source: pixabay

As temperatures continue to soar, the Kelowna Fire Department has issued a public service announcement asking residents to trim their yards, hedges and any overgrown shrubbery to prevent fires from igniting.

“Thanks to the wet conditions we’ve experienced this year, grasses and trees have grown significantly,” said Rick Euper, the department’s fire and live safety educator. “With a warming trend underway, we are encouraging residents to trim the grasses and low vegetation away from structures and fence lines before they dry out and become a fuel concern.”

READ MORE: Wet June, dry July: Okanagan on track for hot summer

The department is also reminding residents and visitors that open burning is prohibited on public and private property.

“There is no open burning permitted within city limits and fines start at $345. Campfires, pizza ovens, fire pits, Chimeneas and other outdoor wood-burning appliances are not permitted at any time,” states the announcement. “Propane, natural gas and charcoal briquette fueled appliances are permitted.”

For more information about fire prevention and outdoor burning, go to kelowna.ca/fire.

