Kelowna Fire Department to host a charitable open house

The event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8

FILE – The Kelowna Fire Department respond to a fire. (West Coast Photography contributed to Kelowna Capital News)

As summer winds down the Kelowna Fire Department will be hosting a by-donation community event for the department’s charity society.

The open house event will take place this Sunday at Fire Hall No. 1, which is located at 2255 Enterprise Way.

Kelowna Fire Prevention Officer Gayanne Pacholzuk says the event allows the community a chance to mingle with their first responders and learn safety lessons, while supporting a good cause.

“Our open house is a great opportunity for residents to meet their first responders and to see first-hand what we do on a daily basis,” said Pacholzuk. “Kids and families have a great time, while also learning about fire safety and ways to be fire smart.”

The event has averaged nearly 1,500 people each year and raises approximately $2,500 for the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society.

To learn more about Sunday’s open house event, visit Kelowna.ca/calendar.