Kelowna Fire Hall No.1 to host family-friendly event

Residents, families and visitors are invited to join the Kelowna Fire Department this Sunday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fire Hall No. 1 for the annual charitable open house. The family-fun event is in support of the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society and donations can be made on site ‘in the boot’.

“We’ll kick things off with a pancake breakfast and coffee, conduct some fire safety demos, kids can hop in to one of our fire engines and meet our firefighters,” Gayanne Pacholzuk, fire prevention officer with the Kelowna Fire Department said in a press release. “It’s always great to bring the community together in a fun and interactive way, while also getting to share important information about how we can all do our part for fire safety.”

The open house is a chance to see first-hand what our firefighters do on a daily basis. The morning will include a car extraction demonstration with the Jaws of Life, as well as a high angle rescue demonstration. A Wildcat Helicopter used to battle regional wildfires will also be on site.

“We’ll have an array of emergency vehicles there and conduct a live burn demo, plus kids can enjoy face painting, a bouncy castle and much more,”Pacholzuk said. “There’s something for all ages, and we invite everyone to stop by to meet our local firefighters.”

Truly a community event, the Kelowna Chiefs hockey team, Emergency Support Services, RCMP Community Policing, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, BC Ambulance Services and Canadian Blood Services will be on hand to meet with visitors.

“We’re grateful for all the community partners who generously continue to support this open house year-over-year, making this event possible,” Pacholzuk said.

The Annual Kelowna Fire Department Open House is sponsored by Bell Media and supported by the Salvation Army and the Glenmore IGA. Coffee will be supplied by the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society’s own Tug 6 Inferno blend, which will also be for sale with proceeds going to the charity.

