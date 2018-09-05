Photo: city of Kelowna

Kelowna Fire Hall No.1 to host family-friendly event

Donations will go to the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society

Residents, families and visitors are invited to join the Kelowna Fire Department this Sunday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fire Hall No. 1 for the annual charitable open house. The family-fun event is in support of the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society and donations can be made on site ‘in the boot’.

“We’ll kick things off with a pancake breakfast and coffee, conduct some fire safety demos, kids can hop in to one of our fire engines and meet our firefighters,” Gayanne Pacholzuk, fire prevention officer with the Kelowna Fire Department said in a press release. “It’s always great to bring the community together in a fun and interactive way, while also getting to share important information about how we can all do our part for fire safety.”

Related: Lake Country firehall is too small

The open house is a chance to see first-hand what our firefighters do on a daily basis. The morning will include a car extraction demonstration with the Jaws of Life, as well as a high angle rescue demonstration. A Wildcat Helicopter used to battle regional wildfires will also be on site.

“We’ll have an array of emergency vehicles there and conduct a live burn demo, plus kids can enjoy face painting, a bouncy castle and much more,”Pacholzuk said. “There’s something for all ages, and we invite everyone to stop by to meet our local firefighters.”

Related: New Lake Country fire hall heads to referendum

Truly a community event, the Kelowna Chiefs hockey team, Emergency Support Services, RCMP Community Policing, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, BC Ambulance Services and Canadian Blood Services will be on hand to meet with visitors.

“We’re grateful for all the community partners who generously continue to support this open house year-over-year, making this event possible,” Pacholzuk said.

The Annual Kelowna Fire Department Open House is sponsored by Bell Media and supported by the Salvation Army and the Glenmore IGA. Coffee will be supplied by the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society’s own Tug 6 Inferno blend, which will also be for sale with proceeds going to the charity.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap 3 day forecast

Just Posted

Kelowna Fire Hall No.1 to host family-friendly event

Donations will go to the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society

Double-deckers hit the road out of Kelowna

The distinctive buses are no more in the Central Okanagan after being reassigned to Victoria

Kelowna RCMP search residence

Kelowna RCMP carried out a search warrant allegedly linked to Abbotsford

West Kelowna Warriors fire coach after just 17 days

Players reportedly angry by move to replace Geoff Grimwood after less than three weeks on the job

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to Kelowna

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

Okanagan-Shuswap 3 day forecast

A smoky skies bullet is still in effect for the Okanagan and Shuswap

Okanagan shooters honour founding members

North Okanagan Trap & Skeet Club Labour Day Classic

Bursary, pay increases coming for B.C. early childhood educators

Daycare workers in B.C. program to get $2 more an hour by 2020

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon to defend populism at Toronto event

The announcement comes days after Bannon was dropped from next month’s New Yorker Festival

Hergott: Focus on your recovery

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses the road to recovery following a collision

Racism runs wild online after truck driver damages B.C. bridge

Princeton residents deal with fallout from racists rants posted to local Facebook group

Wanted man thought to be in North Okanagan, Kamloops area

RCMP asking for help in locating Shane Mark Mulholland

Proposed insurance changes will leave 2/3 of B.C. drivers ‘better off’: ICBC

Nicholas Jimenez, president and CEO of ICBC, discussed proposed changes with Surrey Board of Trade

Two-semi collision west of Chase on Aug. 31 claims life

Man sleeping in the bunk of one semi truck died shortly after reaching hospital

Most Read