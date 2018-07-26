Kelowna florist aims to make someone smile with mugs full of flowers

Burnett's florist teamed up with Teleflora, Valley Flowers and United Floral for "Make Someone smile week".

A Kelowna florist has teamed up with other local companies to provide flowers and smiles for some deserving people.

Burnett’s Florist & Gifts is working with Teleflora, Valley Flowers and United Floral this week to deliver more than for 75 vases of floral sunshine.

“I just thought it was such a good thing,” says Burnett’s Florist & Gifts owner Natalie Tocher.

“I like to make people happy, that is my thing. My goal is – when someone comes in grumpy I want to make them smile so this is another way to give back and let someone be happy.”

Burnett’s worked with the flower supplier and the delivery company who all donated their time to arrange, fill and deliver these flower vases.

“Teleflora does Make Someone Smile Week and so they offered us the free vases to do this,” adds Tocher.

“This is all about giving back to the community.”

According to Teleflora, local florists and volunteers will deliver more than 30,000 Teleflora’s Be Happy Bouquets to deserving people during Make Someone Smile Week.

The first 50 vases were delivered on Tuesday to Cottonwoods Care Centre with about 25 more going to Kelowna General Hospital tomorrow.

“We asked that they go to geriatrics or pediatrics, or to people who really need a smile or have no one coming in to see them. We hope we can make someone’s day,” adds Tocher.

Tocher says the mugs are happy face mugs that the care centre will be able to reuse.

