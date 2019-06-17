Kelowna fundraiser brings in almost $100,000 for diabetes research

2019 Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes fundraiser has been in Kelowna for 17 years

JDRF is the leading global organization for funding type one diabetes research. (Submitted)

On June 9, 350 people from the Okanagan and West Kootenays participated in the 2019 Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in Kelowna.

So far, in its 17th year, the fundraiser has garnered $94,800 which will help fund type one diabetes research.

“These donations are helping us to accelerate the research we need to impact the lives of the hundreds of people in the Okanagan living with the disease,” said Shannon Jolley, manager of fundraising and development for JDRF Okanagan and Kootenays.

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type one diabetes research. JDRF is currently funding more than 70 human clinical trials, several of which are in the advanced stages of clinical testing. Fifteen years ago, there were only five.