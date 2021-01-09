A Kelowna furniture company and seniors home came together to raise funds for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okangan. (Rob Vickers)

A Kelowna furniture company and seniors home came together to raise funds for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okangan. (Rob Vickers)

Kelowna furniture company, seniors home raise funds for Boys and Girls Club

The funds raised will go towards helping youth in the Okanagan

The new year has inspired a Kelowna furniture company and residents of a senior home to help local youth.

Rob Vickers works with Phoenix A.M.D International. He said that last November, management put out a challenge to the employees: get moving and work out for a month and get $500 to donate to a charity of your choice.

Vickers participated in the challenge, asking the company to donate his $500 to the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs. He then decided to match the company’s donation with another $500.

But what he didn’t know was that one of his friends wanted to help out too.

“My friend who works at Fernbrae Manor told me that the residents there also put money aside and they were trying to decide where to donate it to,” he said.

“Because of my connection to the Boys and Girls Clubs, the residents decided to donate it there too.”

In total, Vickers was able to present $1,500 to the non-profit.

Vickers said growing up in Kelowna, he had always been involved with the Boys and Girls Clubs (BGC) in different ways.

“I had a couple of different opportunities to work with them when I was younger. When I was going to school, I did some work with them throughout high school and when I was going to university during the summer.”

“I always liked working with kids who needed mentoring. It’s always been important to me,” he said.

Richelle Leckey, the community engagement coordinator for the BGC, said it was exciting to receive the donation and they are very grateful.

“The dollars from this donation will go towards our youth programs, which help young people from all walks of life,” she said.

“Our goal is to put the money toward our downtown (Kelowna) youth centre… it will help us in a variety of ways from purchasing activity supplies and food for the youth.”

Vickers said he wants to continue working with other seniors residences in Kelowna and keep raising funds for the BGC, especially once the pandemic is over.

“We just really like the link between seniors and young people, because working together like this benefits both groups.”

READ: More flights into Kelowna potentially exposed to COVID-19

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan coder creates text messaging service for Rogers Pass backcountry

Just Posted

A Kelowna furniture company and seniors home came together to raise funds for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okangan. (Rob Vickers)
Kelowna furniture company, seniors home raise funds for Boys and Girls Club

The funds raised will go towards helping youth in the Okanagan

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Williams Lake Seniors Village Dec. 31. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 additional cases, three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

The deaths were all in long-term care homes in the region

Seven more cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a cluster outbreak at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Seven more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White Mountain cluster

IH announced the additional cases Friday (Jan. 8) afternoon

Wesley Kormos, left, is a Kelowna musician and DJ currently undergoing chemotherapy in Vancouver. (Wes Kormos - Facebook)
Kelowna family asks for support as local musician begins battle with cancer

Wesley Kormos, also known as Wes Please, is currently in Vancouver for treatment

(Black Press file)
More flights into Kelowna potentially exposed to COVID-19

WestJet flights on Jan. 1, 2, carried passenger/s who tested postive for the virus

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A British Columbia hospice society that refused to offer medical assistance in dying has issued layoff notices to all clinical staff prior to its contract with the local health authority concluding next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky
Layoffs at B.C. hospice that refused to offer medical assistance in dying

Fraser Health announced last year it would cancel the society’s contract, lease as of Feb. 25, 2021

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care home has claimed four people. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Two more at North Okanagan care home die from COVID-19

Heritage Square has now lost four people, with 31 residents infected and 10 staff

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP received a complaint on Boxing Day about people skating on Allison Lake. (File photo)
Princeton RCMP unable to find skaters reported for breaking COVID rules on frozen lake

Ice fishers found to be in compliance with provincial health orders

Most Read