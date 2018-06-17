Kelowna gets moving for prostate cancer

Raymond James Father’s Day Walk Run celebrates it’s twentieth anniversary

Walking and running through the bright red arch, the Raymond James Father’s Day Walk Run celebrated it’s twentieth anniversary. To honour prostate cancer survivors, promoting awareness of the number one cancer in men, and raising money to help find a cure.

One in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

For more information about how you can get involved next year please visit their website www.thefathersdayrun.ca

