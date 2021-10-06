Kelowna golf tournament raises $68,000 for YMCA youth campaign

The 11th annual charity golf tournament hosted at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club on Sept. 20, raised a total of $68,000, all of which will go towards helping local youth gain access to YMCA programs.

“We are so incredibly grateful that we were able to execute a modified tournament in compliance with the current provincial health orders and raise much-needed funds for the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign,” said Rhonda Zakala, YMCA Okanagan’s VP of fund development.

“We can continue our charitable work in supporting our communities most vulnerable and those who have suffered even greater financial hardship due to the crisis.”

A total of 120 golfers participated in the event, with funds raised through a portion of the golfers’ entry fee, sponsorships, donations of prizes, a raffle for a wall of 100 bottles of VQA award-winning wines and an online auction.

The tournament also has a multi-year presenting sponsorship provided by locally-owned general insurance brokerage Wilson M. Beck (WMB).

“The YMCA is unique in that it ensures 100 per cent of our dollars raised would stay in the community and equally important would help underprivileged children in need,” said Steven Pavelich, WMB’s managing partner and tournament title sponsor.

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport launches employee COVID-19 testing program

READ MORE: UPDATE: Missing Kelowna man located

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfOkanagan