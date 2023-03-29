Kelowna grocer looking to fill food bank shelves after challenging winter

Peter’s Independent is hosting the food drive March 30 to Apr. 16

A local grocery store is helping keep Kelowna residents food secure with the annual Peter’s Your Independent Grocer Spring Food Drive.

“Many Kelowna residents are facing food insecurity and rely on their local food bank for help,” says Peter Boyd, store owner. “Loblaw and Food Banks Canada have been partnering on the Spring Food Drive for 15 years to help provide relief for those facing food insecurity across Canada. We’ve seen firsthand how generous Kelowna community members are, and we know that they will continue to support their neighbours in need.”

In 2022, it is estimated there were over 1.4 million visits to B.C. food banks.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the annual Peter’s Your Independent Grocer Spring Food Drive,” said RayAnn Gruza of Central Okanagan Community Foodbank Society. “As more Kelowna residents visit our food bank, the support of the community helps us keep our doors open and shelves stocked. We’re so grateful to have their support along with organizations like Loblaw.”

The food drive starts March 30 and runs through April 16.

Food and monetary donations will be accepted.

Most needed food items include wholegrain cereals, peanut butter, pasta and pasta sauce, canned fish, meat, fruits and vegetables, baby formula, and shelf-stable dairy products.

