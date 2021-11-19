Kelowna hosting vigil for international Transgender Day of Awareness

2021 has been the deadliest year for transgender people, with 46 violently killed

A vigil is being hosted at the Sails at downtown Kelowna on Saturday (Nov. 20) to honour international Transgender Day of Awareness.

According to a recent report by the Human Rights Campaign, 2021 has been the deadliest year for transgender people since the organization began tracking the violence against them in 2013. At least 46 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been violently killed this year, compared to 44 in 2020.

“… This vigil gives us the opportunity to honour our siblings that we’ve lost this year to transphobic violence,” wrote Kelowna event organizer James Sieben.

Those interested in attending are asked to arrive at 7 p.m. Two-metre social distancing will also be in effect, and tealights will be provided, but attendees are invited to bring their own candles as well.

