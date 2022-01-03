Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Letnick highlights a 2021 community champion

By Norm Letnick

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA

Thank you to the Kelowna Capital News for this opportunity to highlight a champion in our community.

Congratulations to Ken Zeitner for being awarded the Denise Leblond Lifetime Achievement award by the BC Non-Profit Housing Association. Established in 1999, the Denise LeBlond Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual whose dedication and vision have furthered the cause of affordable housing in BC.

Ken Zeitner was one of two founding staff members of Society of Hope in 1989. Ken has worked tirelessly for 32 years to establish the vision and growth of the Society. The Society of Hope is the largest Non Profit housing society in the Interior. The society is dedicated to providing quality affordable housing. From its inception it has grown to manage 700 housing units in the Central Okanagan with 200 more housing units approved and on the drawing board.

Ken has been the “Go-to” individual for BC Housing and many non-profit housing societies in the Interior. (Now Canada, Evangel, CMHA, Peachland-seniors). He chaired Kelowna Christian School school board, chaired his local church Board; has been a successful E.C.A.P. leader. Ken has earned the non-profit industry’s respect for his integrity, and selfless dedication to the provision of affordable housing.

Ken is unique as he is the chief financial officer of the society. He has employed his expertise in finance, administration and good governance.

These three skills are greatly needed and essential in today’s non-profit sector. Ken is a shining example of how this expertise can be employed to advance the non-profit housing sector.

This award could not be made to a more qualified recipient.

