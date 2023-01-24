(Pixabay photo)

Kelowna Library searching for ‘diverse group’ for story time

The library is looking for a diverse group of volunteers

The Kelowna branch of the Okanagan Regional Library is looking for volunteers for story time.

Part of the Community Readers program, the library hosts family friendly story time events with volunteer readers in the community.

The library is looking for a diverse group of individuals who can add life and excitement to children’s stories while reading aloud.

“It would be amazing to have all walks of life represented,” said communications director Michal Utko.

Applications to become a reading volunteer can be found online.

READ MORE: Drag Story Time returns to Kelowna library more than 3 years after controversy

