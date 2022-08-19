Kelowna Made: one-day festival to take over City Park

There’s something for everyone at Kelowna’s newest festival, Kelowna Made.

The one-day-only event created by the City of Kelowna is being held to celebrate the community and deliver affordable family-fun activities highlighting what makes Kelowna special.

“Following the past couple of years, it’s even clearer that events are vital to connect us to each other,” said City of Kelowna Events Services Coordinator Sarah Semeniuk. “A signature event here in Kelowna will give locals something new to be proud of and an opportunity to honour our identity, history and culture. Decades from now, we want people to look back and say that they were at the first-ever Kelowna Made and that it was the start of something special.”

While the event is being launched as a one-day event, the City wants to grow it to a full weekend affair by 2023 and a 10-day spectacle but 2027.

“We listened to the feedback from residents, and our volunteers are working to bring as many of those inspired elements into this year’s event as possible,” said resident co-chair Lance MacDonald. “But this is just the beginning; there’s a grander vision for what can be done in future years with more time and even greater resident support and participation.”

Some of the events include a pancake breakfast, sandcastle making contest, live music throughout the day, demos, street dancing, and much more.

Kelowna Made is at City Park from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Find the full schedule of events here.

