Matei Eremia is a Graduate of the War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program (Photo War Amps)

Matei Eremia is a Graduate of the War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program (Photo War Amps)

Kelowna man expresses gratitude to War Amps programs

The War Amps Key Service celebrates 75 years of service

The War Amps Key Tag Service is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Founded in 1946, the service gives amputees, veterans and people with disabilities steady employment while also helping other Canadians with disabilities, including Matei Eremia, 21, of Kelowna.

Matei was a part of the War Amps Child Amputee Program as a child, which helped him financially as well as socially in his life as a double-leg amputee.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Long-buried silver medal returned to B.C. family of war nurse

“The War Amps has played a significant role in my life, and I am certain that without their assistance, I would not be the same confident and independent person that I have become,” says Eremia.

Each tag has a coded number on the back. Anyone who finds the keys can call the number, or place the keys in the nearest mailbox and War Amps will send them anywhere in Canada, free of charge back to the owner.

The War Amps programs are possible through public support of the key tag and address label service and any donations go to support amputees across Canada.

READ MORE: Man accused of killing Kamloops brothers in Penticton court

For more information, or to order key tags, visit waramps.ca or call toll-free 1-800-250-3030.

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

disabled veteransKelownaLocal News

Previous story
KCR: What does meaningful work look like for you?

Just Posted

Matei Eremia is a Graduate of the War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program (Photo War Amps)
Kelowna man expresses gratitude to War Amps programs

The Peach City Beach Cruise in Penticton has featured many vintage and collectible vehicles, including this baby blue Corvette convertable. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

The fire currently burning above Pottery Road in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
UPDATE: Drone spotted flying near out of control Vernon wildfire

Smoky air blanketed Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on July 1, 2021. A smoky skies bulletin was also issued that day. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Air quality warning issued for smoke in Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions