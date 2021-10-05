Kelowna man needs support to transport beloved dog to Australia

Josh Waters needs to go back to Australia but needs help getting his best friend Rocky with him

A Kelowna man is hoping to bring his beloved dog to Australia with him, but he needs the community’s help to do that.

According to a fundraising campaign organized by his friend, Josh Waters was originally from Australia and has been living in Canada for the last nine years.

He has been working on obtaining his permanent residency for the last four years and with the last two years marked by COVID-19, it has been a difficult process. Now, Waters has found out he has 60 days to leave the country or face deportation.

“In his time in Canada, Josh has experienced many loves but none quite like his love for Rocky,” according to the fundraiser.

“Rocky is a beautiful adopted English Staffy cross that quickly became his best friend he could have ever asked for.”

Waters doesn’t want to leave Rocky behind and would like to bring him to Australia but with restrictions due to the pandemic, the only option to get him there is by hiring a pet transport company.

Now, one of his friends has organized the fundraiser for him, hoping to share the load with the community to keep the two together.

If you would like to donate, you can do so at Waters’ and Rocky’s fundraising page.

