Kelowna man publishes first book, 16 years after writing it

Isaiah Fransen was eight years old when he came up with the idea of his new book

Nearly 16 years after first coming up with the idea, Isaiah Fransen finally got around to finishing and publishing his first book this year. (Contributed)

Nearly 16 years after first coming up with the idea, a budding Kelowna author finally got around to finishing and publishing his first book this year.

Isaiah Fransen was eight-years-old when he came up with the premise that mirrors the story of his recently published book, Detective Jon and the Missing Jewels, which was released in July.

“The book that I did when I was a kid was actually finished, but I had no idea how to publish it, so we had to leave it for scrap,” said Fransen, who is turning 24 on Dec. 21.

“The idea came back into my head while I was laying in bed. I started to write the book again, and I didn’t remember none of the characters (sic) from the book I did before, so I came up with new ones.”

The book revolves around a character named Detective Jon, who has been summoned to assist with locating missing jewels that were stolen from a mansion.

“Detective Jon has to find these jewels and track down this thief through this entire mansion with the help of friends,” said Fransen.

It took him two days to write the book, working day and night to produce the short story that spans 72 pages.

“My favourite part of the experience has to be writing and thinking up the stories. I have so much ideas — I just come up with so many ideas. It’s just nuts,” he said. “I’m autistic, so I come up with a lot more ideas because of my functioning and how I come up with things.”

He plans on writing a sequel, as well as other books in the future.

“I’m really excited to see where this takes me because it’s really, really cool,” he said. “I couldn’t believe how I did that. It was a lot of work, but it did not take me too long to do.”

A physical, paperback version of the book was recently approved by Amazon and will be on sale for $10 CAD. Ebook versions are available on Chapters Indigo and Barnes & Noble for $3.99 CAD.

READ MORE: ‘Conversion therapy should be banned’: Kelowna-Lake Country MP says

READ MORE: New designs released for Okanagan Rail Trail’s northern gateway

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan