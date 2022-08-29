Kelowna man’s clean face raises money for renal ward at hospital

Bye, bye beardie!
Nori Wentworth says he’s feeling a little naked now that the 18-month-old beard is gone.
“I feel very young and a little bit cooler actually.”
Wentworth fundraised for the renal ward at Kelowna General Hospital as a thank-you for the support staff provided while his wife was in treatment and awaiting a new kidney.
The goal was to raise over $5,000 and the entire beard would come off.
“Before I hopped up on stage we were at $6,600 between the GoFundMe and cash donations.”
Wentworth took a seat on stage at Barn Owl Brewing on Sunday shortly before 5 p.m. where a Tommy Gun’s barber made the beard disappear.
Wentworth says Barn Owl also fundraised through a raffle.
“I was born and raised here and I’ve always known that Kelowna is very [community oriented]… When push comes to shove people always come together here.”
As for his wife Kristyn, she says the shave is bitter-sweet.
“It’s weird to see that clean of a shaven face,” Kristyn said, followed by, “You look so weird, Nori.”
fundraiserHealth and wellnessHealthcareKelowna