Kelowna memorial golf tourament raises funds for the B.C. Cancer Foundation

Friends and family raise money in memory of volunteer Clifford Fitzgerald

Friends and family recently honoured a dedicated volunteer of the Black Mountain Golf Club with a memorial tournament.

Clifford Fitzgerald passed away from cancer earlier this year and as way to remember him, golfers got together for a friendly tournament and to raise funds for the B.C. Cancer Foundation.

According to organizer and friend Burpp Aitkens, the tournament raised $2,6000 for the foundation.

“We would like to thank the many donors who assisted in the fundraising,” said Aitkens. “The tournament was organized with lots of help from Sheldon Fitzgerald and Tyrel Griffith at Black Mountain.”

The tournament was held on Aug. 16 at the Black Mountain Golf Club.

Aitkens who is a member of the Army Navy Airforce Veterans Association says friends remember Fitzgerald as a family oriented man who previously worked at the post office for 29 years.

