Kelowna mother shares necessity of youth treatment centre

Kimberly Christianson is speaking up after she lost her daughter to an overdose

A Kelowna mother is sharing her story in order to raise awareness on how great the need is for a youth recovery centre in the Okanagan.

Kimberly Christianson lost her daughter Chelsea to an overdose. She said her daughter passed away while she was waiting to get into a treatment centre three and a half years ago.

“I strongly believe in this centre, especially for youth. I think youth need specialized treatment,” she said.

“They need people who understand how to speak to youth and how to get to the core issues and not just focus on the drug use, but what led to the drug use.”

Now, Christianson is sharing her story through The Bridge Youth and Family Services in the hopes it will resonate within the community and encourage more people to get behind the non-profit’s project.

“Supporting our youth is so important. We need to show youth that they’re valued and cared for.”

“Early intervention is what we need to prevent future issues, to prevent these long-term consequences of untreated illness,” she added.

The Bridge’s executive director Celine Thompson said they’re nearly finished with Phase 1 of the project and they’re hoping that they can open the recovery house’s doors within a year.

The treatment centre will be a six-bed facility for young people under the age of 19.

“We’ve had such incredible support from the community. Our quest now is really two things: one is money. We need the funds to be able to open the doors,” Thompson said.

“The other thing is we really need our partners to spread awareness. When people know about the story and know how compelling it is, it builds strong community support.”

The Bridge Youth and Family Services has opened four new youth detox beds in Kelowna, for people under the age of 18.

The project started two short years ago but with overdose deaths continually increasing, the treatment centre can’t come fast enough, Thompson said.

“There’s an incredible degree of risk in this community for our young people. We’re losing many people to overdose and even for those who don’t pass away, the struggles that they’re going through are profound,” she said.

“Without a live-in treatment centre that has that specialist skill, they’re either getting lost on our streets or we’re sending them away outside of this community to get their health needs met.”

Christianson said she hopes more members of the Central Okanagan community gets behind the project.

“I don’t want other families and youth to go through what we went through and for youth to not have the opportunity to get better,” she said.

“My daughter Chelsea passed away on the waitlist. She wanted help and it just wasn’t available to her so she never got the chance, but I want other young people to have that chance to heal.”

For more information on the Bridge’s youth recovery house project and to donate, visit youthrecoveryhouse.ca.

READ: Kelowna myaor joins fundraiser for youth addiction treatment

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Addictions treatmentstreet drugs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nexus making Okanagan seniors’ spirits bright for Christmas

Just Posted

A concept rendering of the proposed Costco at the corner of Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads. (WSP Global)
Controversial Kelowna Costco move inches closer to reality

Council will consider an OCP amendment and rezoning application regarding the project on Monday

(City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council to consider new city entry sign

City staff is recommending council approve the sign

Coquihalla Summit, Nov. 19, 2020.
Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Between 15 and 25 cm of snow is expected to fall overnight

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 28 new COVID-19 cases overnight

There are now a total of 1,172 cases in the region

Due to the increase in animals, Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary is having a hard time keeping up with care and food costs. (Christina Bombaek - Facebook)
Lake Country bunny sanctuary asking for community support

There are nearly 200 animals at Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary and they need to be cared for

A nurse uses a swab to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
538 new infections, 1 death recorded as B.C. struggles with 50+ COVID outbreaks

News comes as B.C. rolls out mandatory mask policy in public indoor spaces

Selam Woldu is trying to draw attention to the conflict raging in Ethiopia, where many of her family members live. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Ethiopian conflict leaves Victoria woman unsure if her family is alive

Selam Woldu hasn’t heard from her family since fighting broke out Nov. 4.

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
EDITORIAL: Time to follow COVID-19 orders

Latest British Columbia restrictions are unpleasant and inconvenient, but necessary

This photo of Cindy Simpson FaceTiming with her daughter Ashley on April 27, 2016 at 11:37 a.m. is the last photo Cindy has of them together. Ashley went missing from her home on Yankee Flats Road near Silver Creek on that day. (Photo contributed)
Possible evidence regarding woman missing in Shuswap doesn’t change family’s anguish

Ashley Simpson’s mother frustrated by potential evidence that may have been missed in 2016

A skier wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the first day of the downhill ski season at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C. Friday, November 13, 2020. Recreational travel has been suspended across B.C. until at least Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
COVID-19: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

Recreational travel, religious service also banned until Dec. 7

(News Bulletin file photo)
North Okanagan regional district learns it’s not allowed to ban plastic bags

Cities, not regional districts, can create bylaws banning single-use plastics, according to a legal review by the province

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday.
COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read