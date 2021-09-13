Kelowna Multiple Myeloma March raises more than $20K

Funds raised go towards research for innovative medications and cures for myeloma

Greg Balkwill with his team in Kerry Park at the 2021 Kelowna Multiple Myeloma March. (Contributed)

The sixth annual Kelowna Multiple Myeloma March raised more than $20,000 during its Saturday, Sept. 11 event at Kerry Park.

The organizers more than doubled their total fundraising goal of $10,000.

Gary Balkwill, a Kelowna resident who’s been living with smouldering myeloma for 15 years, took part in the five-kilometre walk/run and raised more than $5,000 alongside his team.

The funds from the event go towards research for innovative medications and cures for myeloma.

Kelowna is one of 32 communities across the country participating in Myeloma Canada’s annual fundraising event.

