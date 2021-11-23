Kelowna neighbourhood competes for best holiday light display

The Kettle Valley Neighborhood Association holds its annual light up contest

A Kelowna neighbourhood association is gearing up for the holiday season and wants its residents to know it’s time to jump on the decorating train.

The annual Kettle Valley Holiday Light Up contest is back for its fourth year, and the area’s neighbourhood association is hoping residents can live up to its name as one of the most festive neighbourhoods in the city.

Residents are asked to install their light display by Dec. 12, so judges can start deciding who has the best-decorated home in Kettle Valley.

Kettle Valley resident Richard Deacon along with a local radio station will judge the contest on Dec. 12 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Any house can win, as long as the house is lit up on Dec. 12 and judges can see the holiday spirit in high gear.

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/kvneighbourhoodassociation

